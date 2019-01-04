BOSTON (WHDH) - One year has gone by since a nasty nor’easter, referred to as a #BombCyclone on social media, brought historic flooding to the Boston area.

An icy storm surge caused by a combination of winter weather and an astronomical high tide turned city streets into moving rivers on Jan. 4, 2018.

Emergency responders standing in water that reached up to their knees could be seen rescuing drivers from their cars by Boston’s Seaport District.

A number of buildings in the area also received a great amount of water damage, including the Aquarium T station which ended up closing due to the flooding.

Aquarium Station earlier today. Water gushing in from street side. pic.twitter.com/dwOArHmB6H — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 4, 2018

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn told 7News at the time that he had never seen flooding like this in the city.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen the water come this high up in this downtown area,” he said.

The historic high tide level reached 15.16 feet, beating the original record of 15.1 set on Feb. 7, 1978.

The powerful storm was deemed a Bomb Cyclone, which comes from the word “bombogenesis” — a term coined by the late MIT meteorologist Fred Sanders in the 1980s.

“Bombogenesis” is used to describe rapid intensification of a low-pressure system. Cyclone comes from the cyclonic, or counterclockwise, wind flow of a low-pressure system.

A year after this nasty nor’easter, Boston has traded in the heavy precipitation and high tides for a dry and mild day with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-40s, with clouds building ahead of our next system early Saturday morning.

