Ongoing police investigation impacting traffic in Worcester

File photo

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An ongoing police investigation is impacting traffic in a busy section of Worcester on Wednesday, officials said.

Local and state police are executing a search warrant at a building on Harding Street, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.

Worcester police are urging motorists to avoid Harding Street from Temple Street to Winter Street for the remainder of the afternoon.

The incident is “isolated” and there is no threat the the public, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

