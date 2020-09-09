Ongoing police investigation impacting traffic in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An ongoing police investigation is impacting traffic in a busy section of Worcester on Wednesday, officials said.

Local and state police are executing a search warrant at a building on Harding Street, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.

Breaking: Worcester and State Police have converged on a building on Harding street..Worcester County DA now involved too #7news pic.twitter.com/oViOAKynnE — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 9, 2020

Worcester police are urging motorists to avoid Harding Street from Temple Street to Winter Street for the remainder of the afternoon.

The incident is “isolated” and there is no threat the the public, according to police.

WPD is assisting @MassStatePolice with a warrant investigation. Traffic on Harding St. from Temple St. to Winter St. will be impacted for the remainder of the afternoon. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. More info will be released by @worcesterda — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) September 9, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.

