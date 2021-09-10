STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Zoo New England is asking for the public’s help in naming a baby sloth through an online auction.

The two-toed sloth was born to parents Lunesta and Nero on July 31, and the baby, whose sex is not yet known, is still without a name.

An online auction has been set up, which will allow the highest bidder to name the sloth.

All auction proceeds will go to the All for Our Animals Fund to support critical animal care at Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo.

The sloths currently live in Stone Zoo’s Windows to the Wild exhibit.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)