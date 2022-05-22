The online reservation system for steamboats to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is offline, the Steamship Authority announced Sunday.

Those looking to beat Sunday’s heat wave by traveling to the islands will be unable to make reservations online, at the terminals, or through the reservation office. According to the Steamship Authority, a failure in an air conditioning caused their online system to shut down.

“Our staff are working diligently to assess and correct the issue,” the Steamship Authority said in the statement on their Facebook page.

According to the Steamship Authority, all existing reservations are still being honored and passenger tickets can still be purchased at their terminal using cash or credit card.

