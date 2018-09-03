Jeans have been a fashion staple for years but a new twist on the pants is turning some heads.

Online retail company Far Fetch is selling what it calls “inside-out effect jeans.”

The jeans feature a pocket that reads,” To create something new you must first destroy.”

There is also a mesh-like material, similar to a pair of tights, hanging from the waist.

The jeans are currently on sale for around $400, which is a markdown from the original price of more than $1,100.

