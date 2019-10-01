Online retailer selling ‘sexy’ Mr. Rogers Halloween costume

(WHDH) — A lingerie company has caught the attention of the masses after rolling out a “sexy” Mr. Rogers Halloween costume.

In a description of the costume on YANDY.com, the online retailer wrote, “Won’t you be my neighbor? Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets!”

The “Nicest Neighbor Costume” is priced at $59.95.

It features a red top with a V-neckline and long fitted sleeves, a white detachable collar with a black neck tie, and matching high-waisted gray shorts with belt loops. The hand puppets, wig, belt, and socks are sold separately.

The costume is also available in a male version.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)