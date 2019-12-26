(CNN) — It was a red-letter holiday season for U.S. online sales.

E-commerce sales from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 increased nearly 19 percent compared to the same time frame last year, according to credit card company Mastercard.

Overall retail purchases, with exception to automobiles, were up more than three percent compared to 2018 sales.

An adviser to Mastercard says the later-than-usual Thanksgiving holiday may have played a factor in the sales numbers this year.

And the most impressive single day for online sales? Super Saturday, which landed on Dec. 21.

According to the consulting and research firm, Customer Growth Partners, that day alone pulled in a record 34.4 billion dollars.

That’s more than four times the sales from this year’s Cyber Monday.

