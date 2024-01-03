PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New York-based online scammer was indicted Tuesday after allegedly tricking a Massachusetts resident out of $300,000.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced that a grand jury indicted Nikeisha Lewis, 42, on one count of larceny over $1,200, one count of receiving stolen property over $1,200, and one count of money laundering.

According to authorities, Lewis conducted an “elaborate online scheme” targeting a female victim in Plymouth County. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the victim made online contact with an individual operating a profile under the name “Richard Kobstar” who “purported to be a CIA agent and owner of a successful diamond mining company”.

The victim sent large sums of money through checks, cash, and wire transfers to Lewis, who “Kobstar” had said was his assistant. Officials said Lewis fraudulently deposited these funds into her bank account and quickly withdrew cash from random ATMs in an attempt to conceal the activity.

Plymouth Police were contacted about the theft in March of 2022, a few months after the victim said she started to have suspicions that she was being scammed.

The extensive investigation conducted by police “found that Lewis acted in a joint venture with unknown other individuals” to the victim into sending $300,000 over the course of 15 months. The stolen funds were allegedly used by Lewis to pay for bills, her mortgage, groceries, and travel expenses.

Lewis will be arraigned at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)