Only 4 states rooting against Red Sox in World Series

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Los Angeles Dodgers are hated by almost every state in America.

All but four states are pulling for the Boston Red Sox to knock off the beach boys in the World Series, according to an analysis conducted by SportsBetting.ag.

The gambling website compiled Twitter data that favored and opposed the Red Sox and Dodgers in all 50 states, including the #DoDamage and #LADetermined hashtags.

California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Delaware were the only states that produced more pro-Dodgers tweets that pro-Red Sox.

The state-by-state results were shared by Boston Magazine:

Almost the entire country is rooting for the Red Sox (at least, they are on Twitter) https://t.co/LBrJTUdbMF pic.twitter.com/lSl1orhqdE — Boston Magazine (@BostonMagazine) October 24, 2018

