‘Only drinking beer on days that end in Y’: Senior living facility residents pen hilarious messages to loved ones

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Residents at a Rhode Island senior living facility are letting their loved ones know that they’re doing just fine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With social distancing highly recommended to stop the spread of the virus, many Capitol Ridge at Providence residents have not been able to see their family members.

The staff helped them send their family and friends loving and humorous messages by taking pictures of them with various objects.

One resident held up a roll of toilet paper and wrote, “Donna & Sue, I’m doing well. I have plenty of toilet paper! Talk to you soon.”

Another resident posed with a Bud Light can and wrote, “To Paula & Friends, I’m only drinking beer on days that end in Y. Be safe.”

Others posed with wine, snacks and plants.

One woman just held up her sign that read, “Fact – I have 2 boyfriends. Just because I’m 105, doesn’t mean doesn’t mean I don’t like men! – Scotch, any1?”

