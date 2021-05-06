‘Only in New Hampshire’: Pregnant woman rescues drowning hawk with bare hands

MASON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman spent a rainy afternoon with a bird of prey.

Cortnie Langley found a hawk in her pool at her home in Mason last Thursday.

Langley, who is eight and a half months pregnant, set out to save the bird.

“I did attempt to get the hawk out with sticks to start and they kept breaking,” she explained.

So she took matters into her own hands — literally.

Once it got out, the hawk was not quite ready to spread its wings yet and the bird perched on her arm for more than 20 minutes.

So, Langley decided to wait it out and record everything on her cellphone.

While nervewracking at times, she said she would not change her decision to save the bird.

“I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if he passed on my pool so I had to do something,” she said. “Only in New Hampshire, I swear to God.”

