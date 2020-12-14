Only minor injuries reported after car slams into utility pole in Holliston

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Only minor injuries were reported after a car slammed into a utility pole in Holliston Monday evening.

The force of the impact pushed the pole down across Railroad Street prompting road closures at Elm and Linden streets as well.

Eversouce and Verizon were notified though it is unclear when they will arrive to repair the damage.

No further information was released.

Car vs. pole 138 Railroad St. There is a pole across the road and road closures at Railroad and Elm and Railroad and Linden. Eversource and Version have been notified, No ETA. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/V2BMkrBBGD — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) December 14, 2020

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)