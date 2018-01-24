Only one non-New England state is rooting for Patriots in Super Bowl

(WHDH) — Outside of New England, data shows that just one state is rooting for the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

North Dakota, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island are the only states rooting against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Inforum.

Surprisingly, Vermont and Connecticut are not pulling for the Patriots.

Inforum says it compiled its chart based on Geotagged Twitter data provided by sports gambling site Betonline.ag.

North Dakota is the only non New England-area state rooting for Patriots in Super Bowl, data shows https://t.co/jM8HUdGkhe pic.twitter.com/CtCd1q9qkO — inforum (@inforum) January 24, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)