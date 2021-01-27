‘Only the tip of the iceberg’: State lawmakers say more needs to be done to help seniors sign up for vaccines

BOSTON (WHDH) - As Massachusetts senior residents are being met with roadblocks in their rush to register for a vaccine, state and local lawmakers are voicing their concerns about the rollout process.

In a series of posts on the state’s official Twitter page Wednesday night, officials warned people that setting up an appointment may take time and then followed it up by saying the system is not broken, adding the hashtag “#PersistenceBeatsResistance.”

The tweets have since been deleted.

Still, it is not just senior citizens and their families who are frustrated with the signup struggle.

“I have personally struggled to use state’s #COVID19MA vaccination website. My office has heard from dozens of frustrated constituents, and I expect that is only the tip of the iceberg,” State Senator Harriette Chandler posted to Twitter.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan called the state’s website cumbersome and said in a statement, “Brockton has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. To prevent more deaths, we need more urgency and better efficiency from our partners in government.”

These vaccination frustrations are being felt across the state.

“When we opened up at 8:30 this morning, it was just constant calling, ‘I can’t get on, how do I do this,” said Kathie Medeiros, Executive Director for the Sharon Council on Aging.

She said she came in to work Wednesday to a flood of calls from confused residents which led the town hall to launch a less complicated website for their seniors to register for their vaccine.

They are also allowing those eligible to book their appointments over the phone.

“There’s gotta be an easier way for seniors who don’t have access to computers or can navigate the online system, there’s gotta be another way for them,” Medeiros said.

State Representative Maria Robinson of Framingham said she is hoping for another way.

“What do we do for people without access to computers/email? When will more slots open up? I have constituents going to Connecticut to get vaccinated because they can’t get it here in Massachusetts,” she wrote in a tweet.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged family members and friends of senior residents to assist them with booking online appointments.

To make an appointment, head to the state’s website to view a list COVID-19 vaccination locations for individuals in eligible groups and phases.

Residents can then scroll down to the map, click a location near you, and then press the “book an appointment” link. Any senior who is experiencing trouble booking an appointment can click here to get assistance.

