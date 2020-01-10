Onset firefighters battle 3-alarm garage blaze

Fire crews from several communities battled a raging, three-alarm fire at a Wareham garage Thursday.

Crews arriving at the scene at Pete’s Master Muffler repair shop on Cranberry Highway around 4 p.m. found the shop engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze shortly after arriving.

No injuries were reported.

The building suffered significant damage and a number of vehicles were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation though it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

