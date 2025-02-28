BOSTON (WHDH) - An Onset woman was hit in the face with a power tool battery that came flying through the windshield of her car while her family was heading on vacation.

“I remember just kind of looking to the side, and it hit, and it was just the loudest bang you could imagine,” said Chynna Higgins, who was hit in the face.

“I was kind of just processing, like, did I really… I happened to look down and see the battery,” she continued. “I was like, did I really? Is this really happening? It didn’t seem real.”

She and her family were driving from Massachusetts to Disney World. They were only an hour from their destination.

“I saw my eye through the rearview mirror and I was bleeding, bleeding everywhere,” Higgins said.

Higgins thought she was hit by a rock until she looked down to find a seven inch batter in her lap.

With her children worried in the back seat, she pulled to the side of the road. She was taken to the hospital and received 11 stitches.

While she doesn’t know where the battery came from, as a landscaper herself, she thinks it likely came from a truck bed.

“That’s carelessness, that’s all it is,” Higgins said. “Put your tools where they need to be. Like, this could’ve been so much worse.”

Higgins didn’t let this detour stop her family from going to Disney for the first time.

“My face was swollen, and I mean, I still took all the pictures. I wasn’t letting that stop my shine,” said Higgins.

Higgins recognizes that the story could’ve ended much differently.

“I’m just thankful to be alive,” she said.

