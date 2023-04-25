A Peabody woman celebrating Greek Orthodox Easter had even more reason to celebrate after buying a winning scratch ticket from a store in North Reading.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said Despina Nirgianakis won a $1 million prize after she purchased a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game earlier this month.

According to the state lottery, Nirgianakis told officials she and her family often buy instant tickets for holidays, and that she bought the winner while celebrating Greek Easter.

When it came time to collect her prize, Nirgianakis opted to get her winnings in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

The store she purchased the ticket at, Convenience Plus on Main Street in North Reading, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

According to the state lottery’s website, the odds of winning a million dollar prize via the “10,000,000 Bonus Wins” game are 1 in 1,209,600.

Nirgianakis’s win was not the only big Easter-related winner this month, either. Earlier in April, a man from Haverhill won a million dollar prize after he said he felt compelled to buy tickets following Easter Mass.

