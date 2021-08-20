FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriot Place in Foxboro is starting an open-container program later this month.

Visitors will be allowed to order takeout food and cocktails from any of the restaurants at Patriot Place and enjoy them outside in two of their designated refreshment patios beginning Aug. 30.

Patriot Place General Manager Brian Earley says the shopping center has been looking for ways to extend beverage services beyond existing restaurant footprints.

“Until Governor Baker signed legislation that allowed for take-out alcohol, this was not something that could be done in the state of Massachusetts until right now,” he said.

The designated patios will be open daily from noon to 9:30 p.m. and also during Patriots and Revolution games.

The open-container program is slated to run until May 2022 when Baker’s legislation is up for renewal.

