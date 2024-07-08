BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers, pedestrians, and business owners were out on Newbury Street on Sunday for the beginning of Open Newbury Street, which will occur on Sundays through Sept. 1.

The mile-long, eight-block stretch of shops, salons, galleries, and restaurants is made into a pedestrian-only walkway on Sundays. The street is closed to vehicles to allow pedestrians the opportunity to use the full width of the street from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue.

Each Sunday, Newbury Street will be car-free from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

