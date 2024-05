BOSTON (WHDH) - Open Newbury Street is returning starting on Sunday, June 30.

Beginning on that date, Newbury Street will be open only to pedestrian traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for 10 straight Sundays, through September 1.

New this year, Open Newbury will return for two Sundays in December as a way to encourage holiday shopping in Back Bay.

