BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s first Open Streets celebration of the summer will get underway when Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street swaps out car traffic for foot traffic on Sunday.

Those participating in the event will be able to enjoy live arts and entertainment, shop local business and mingle with the community along the 1.4 mile stretch of road, all without worrying about dodging traffic.

After the past success of Open Newbury Street, city officials have expanded the idea into “Open Streets Boston” in an effort to open the streets for walkers in specific communities for the first time.

According to event organizer Kaché Boyd, the hope is that those participating will be able to relish using the public space in a new way.

“It’s an opportunity to activate space in a way that we normally wouldn’t use it,” said Boyd. “Vehicular free roadways so that folks can walk, run, play, skate, roll. However it is that folks want to be in motion, they can be so.”

Centre Street will be closed to vehicles from Jackson Square to the intersection of Centre and South Street from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Along the route, Mozart Park will host a family play area, food trucks will be parked outside the Mary E Curley School while yoga and music will be available near Soldiers Monument.

Sunday’s closure of Centre Street in Jamaica Plain will be the first event before Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury and Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester do the same in August and September, respectively.

Even though cars will be prohibited, travelers looking to take a load off will still have a method to navigate the block, according to Boston Pedicab driver Christian Matyi.

“Centre Street’s long and we’re giving complementary rides to everyone because even though even though everyone wants a pedicab, nobody needs a pedicab so the mayor’s like ‘Get those trikes out here'”, said Matyi. “We’re iconic with Boston.”

According to event organizers, there are designated vehicle crossing sections along the route in order to allow drivers access to essential services such as grocery stores.

