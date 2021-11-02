BOSTON (WHDH) - Regardless of who wins the Boston mayoral election, the city will make history on Tuesday by breaking not one, but two glass ceilings.

Either Michelle Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, or Annissa Essaibi George, the daughter of Tunisian and Polish immigrants, will be the first woman and the first person of color to lead this historic city.

According to Amanda Hunter, the director of the Cambridge-based Barbara Lee Family Foundation which promotes women in politics, these women are not likely to be the last.

“Seeing a woman leading as mayor of Boston — and certainly Kim Janey as acting mayor has paved the way — helps literally break down those stereotypes in the minds of voters and open the door for more women in government to come,” she said.

Hunter said women are often experienced multi-taskers who are good at seeing patterns and good at listening. While men tend to be more laser-focused.

She says voters believe female candidates are more in touch with the struggles of day-to-day life and both Wu and Essaibi George are good examples.

“The fact that no matter who wins the election, it will be a woman with children in Boston Public Schools shows voters that either woman is very much in touch with the lives of a family of school children.”

Both women with the opportunity to break the color barrier after 200 years of electing white men as mayors. The election will be putting Boston on the map in a new, very visible way.

“I think it says for the people of the city of Boston that you are seen,” said visiting practitioner at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers, Kimberly Peeler Allen. “That there is more diverse life experiences at the head of the table making the decisions.”

Winning this historic election does not mean that the challenges will be over for whoever wins the race.

