WESTMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Opening day at Wachusett Mountain in Westminster couldn’t have landed on a better date, with 5 inches of fresh snow dropped on the mountain Thursday morning.

Skiers cheered as the mountain opened for the season as Christmas music played, creating a scenic sight for the first ski sessions of this winter.

The mountain opened around 9 a.m., with many lined up to hit the slopes.

“It is looking terrific,” said Wachusett Mountain Ski Instructor Brian Timby. “Best first day of the season ever, in a long time, it really is. I’m just hoping this is a prediction of the winter, that it’s going to be all snow like this.”

Wachusett Mountain is open until 9 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)