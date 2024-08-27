WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Students were dropped off Tuesday for their first day of school in the brand new, state-of-the-art Waltham High School.

The $374 million project was the most expensive project for a public school in the state, and it has been a long time coming.

A new library, auditorium, and even a new culinary arts kitchen where community members can come and enjoy a meal cooked by students number among the new features.

The school is offering 18 specialized career and technical education classes this year, including four new courses, from HVAC, cosmetology, programming, web development, and environmental science.

Principal Darrell Braggs said he is excited for the future.

“It’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be an exiting school year,” Braggs said. “We’re all in this together, a physical space still levels the space. I’m still getting used to it. We’re all in this together and we really want this community to embrace this school and I’m feeling the love from the community so far.”

The ninth and eleventh graders started classes Tuesday, while tenth and twelfth graders start on Wednesday.

