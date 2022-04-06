NEW YORK (WHDH) — Fans of the Boston Red Sox will have to wait until Friday for the start of the new baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced that their Opening Day game against the New York Yankees in the Bronx has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather.

The game was originally slated to be played on Thursday but it will now be held on Friday at 1:05 p.m.

Boston will play the Minnesota Twins in their home opener at Fenway Park on April 15 at 2:05 p.m.

Thursday’s #OpeningDay game in New York has been rescheduled due to a forecast of inclement weather.



Opening Day will now be played at Yankee Stadium on Friday, April 8, at 1:05pm ET. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2022

