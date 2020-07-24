Opening day preparations underway as the Red Sox gear up for their first matchup of the shortened season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The stands at Fenway Park may be empty Friday night but the Red Sox will be there hosting their first opponent of the shortened season when the Baltimore Orioles come to town.

The team and fans have been waiting for this day since spring training was cut short in March due to the coronavirus emergency.

This marks the fifth time in the last 25 years that the Sox have opened at home.

Barring any setbacks, the team will play 60 games this season — well short of the franchise record for fewest games played in a season which was 108 back in 1981.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound in his first-ever opening day start.

The Sox righty stressed a strong start out of the gate.

“It is very important to get off to a good start um, I mean we got 60 games so, we gotta make every one of ’em count,” he said. “I think that’s, there’s been some I think a little bit of urgency in everybody’s work and everybody’s preparation for this season because of that.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)