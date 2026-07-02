Related Setting the table for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials announced on Thursday that gates will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular due to the extreme heat.

“It will reduce the amount of time people are exposed to the dangerous heat,” said Gina Kwon, Secretary of Massachusetts Public Safety and Security.

The late opening will not affect the concert start time at 7 p.m. or the fireworks show. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. and will be set to live music from the Pops.

“Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable; it’s a serious health risk and can become dangerous quickly,” said Robbie Goldstein, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Officials also addressed public safety. Massachusetts State Police Superintendent Col. Geoffrey Noble said state troopers will be on site to ensure everyone’s safety, and is urging anyone who sees something suspicious, to say something. He also encouraged event-goers to utilize public transit, as traffic will likely increase with the number of people visiting Massachusetts for America’s 250th birthday.

Boston EMS Chief James Hooley reiterated that those in attendance should stay hydrated and drink plenty of water due to the high heat.

“Start doing that now by easing into the next couple of days,” Hooley said. “Slow down, start getting hydrated now, don’t wait to start drinking water Saturday morning.”

This year’s spectacular is being hosted by actress Jane Lynch and will feature performances by country star Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, and Broadway star Megan Hilty.

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