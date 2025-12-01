Related Brian Walshe goes on trial in death of wife who disappeared more than 2 years ago

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife Ana, who was last seen in early 2023.

A massive search for Ana Walshe was launched in January of that year when her colleagues in Washington, D.C. reported her missing.

Prosecutors believe Brian killed Ana because he suspected she was having an affair; they claim he dismembered and disposed of her body.

In the prosecution’s opening statement, prosecutor Greg O’Connor outlined some of the evidence the state will lay out, including the trash bags they say Walshe threw out containing both members of the couple’s DNA and Walshe’s alleged Google searches from around the time of Ana’s disappearance.

Defense attorney Larry Tipton painted a different picture of what happened the night Ana presumably died, saying she experienced “sudden unexplained death” after the couple went to bed on New Years Eve. Tipton said Walshe found Ana unresponsive upon returning to bed that evening.

Tipton said Walshe made the Google searches in question in a panic after Ana’s death, not thinking anyone would believe his story.

Before the trial started, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and moving Ana’s body, while maintaining his innocence on the third, most serious charge: murder.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

