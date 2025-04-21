DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read, 45, faces a possible life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder. She admitted to being anxious ahead of her retrial, where opening statements will take place Tuesday.

All eyes will be on Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan to see how he tries to improve the commonwealth’s case.

Brennan will use a short video clip of public comments Read has made in his opening statement to try to use her own words against her, and make an immediate impression on the 18 member jury.

7NEWS legal analyst Tom Hoopes says we’ll see just how effective that will be in the opening and throughout the case.

Hoopes also says Brennan must try to minimize the impact of police missteps, such as the use of red solo cups and snow blowers to gather evidence at the crime scene.

In the first trial, jurors learned from the defense that video of Karen Read’s car at a Canton police department Sally port was inverted when shown to them.

The state may also choose to keep disgraced former state trooper Michael Proctor off the stand this time around. It would be up to Read’s defense team to call him.

As for the defense, Read’s team is changing things up. Alan Jackson will deliver the opening statement this time around. Massachusetts lawyer David Yannetti did so in the first trial.

Hoopes says a hung jury was a victory of some sort for the defense in the first trial, so he doesn’t believe too much will change.

“They have to do what they did last time, which is to muck things up, and point to reasonable doubt,” said Hoopes.

Another big switch could be to allow Read to tell her story, as she did so often in the media.

“They may put the defendant on the stand,” said Hoopes.

The defense has a lot riding on experts, including a doctor who has examined dog bite injuries, as well as two accident reconstruction experts, originally hired by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of a now closed federal investigation.

