LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial for the North Andover police officer who was shot by a fellow officer is set to begin Monday.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons was shot while being served a restraining order last year; in her final pre-trial hearing last week, she waived her right to a jury trial, opting for a judge to decide her fate in a bench trial.

She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Fitzsimmons was off duty at the time when the Essex County district attorney said she pointed a gun at a fellow North Andover police officer.

That officer claimed he shot her because he feared for his life.

Fitzsimmons claimed she pulled out her gun to take her own life; she underwent two surgeries and spent weeks in the hospital due to her injuries from that shooting.

Police responded to Fitzsimmons’ North Andover home last June to serve her a restraining order filed by her fiancé.

He claimed she was a danger to herself, to him, and their infant child. Fitzsimmons said she was suffering form post-partum depression.

She is currently suspended from her position as a police officer.

Fitzsimmons pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

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