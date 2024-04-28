CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Opening statements in the Karen Read murder trial are set to begin on Monday.

The judge says prosecutors and defense attorneys will have 45 minutes to speak to jurors. Read is facing a second-degree murder charge and is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her car and leaving him to die in a snow bank in January of 2022.

Read’s lawyers say she was framed in a widespread cover-up involving witnesses and law enforcement.

