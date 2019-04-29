Opening statements set to begin in trial of teen accused of decapitating Lawrence High classmate

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Opening statements are expected Monday morning in the trial of a teenager accused of decapitating his Lawrence High School classmate in 2016.

Jury selection in 17-year-old Mathew Borges’ trial took place last week in Salem Superior Court following several postponements.

Borges is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2016 death of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino. He was 15 at the time but is being tried as an adult.

Viloria-Paulino’s body was found near the Merrimack River by a woman walking her dog, a couple of weeks after his family reported him missing. Police found his head nearby.

Borges allegedly told police that he and Viloria-Paulino went to the river to smoke marijuana and then split up.

A person claiming to be the suspect’s friend told detectives that Borges came to him saying he “did something bad” and he “stabbed and cut his head off,” according to authorities.

Viloria-Paulino’s family have said that police mishandled their son’s disappearance after initially insisting that their son had run away.

His mother, Katiuska Paulino, spoke to 7News in 2016 just after her son’s mutilated body was found, saying, “From very early on who they have in custody now, we knew was with my son and that his story did not make sense.”

Borges’ defense has suggested that Viloria-Paulino may have been killed in a violent gang attack.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)