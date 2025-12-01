Related Brian Walshe goes on trial in death of wife who disappeared more than 2 years ago

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of killing his wife Ana, who was last seen in early 2023.

A massive search for Ana Walshe was launched in January of that year when her colleagues in Washington, D.C. reported her missing.

Prosecutors believe Brian killed Ana because he suspected she was having an affair; they claim he dismembered and disposed of her body.

Investigators said they recovered trash bags from dumpsters with items that belonged to Ana, as well as a hacksaw and a hatchet. They also point to internet searches they say Brian made, including “how long for someone to be missing to inherit”.

Before the trial started, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and moving Ana’s body, while maintaining his innocence on the third, most serious charge: murder.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

