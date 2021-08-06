BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Opening statements are set to get underway Friday in the trial of a man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer in 2018.

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court in the death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. Gannon’s dog, Nero, was also shot, but survived.

Latanowich, described by prosecutors as a career criminal with a lengthy record, is also facing other charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firearm possession without a license and mistreating/interfering with a police dog.

He has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

The defense lawyer has said that Latanowich acted in self-defense and was afraid for his life because the officers were the aggressors.

