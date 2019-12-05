‘Operation Throne Down’ results in federal charges against dozens of Latin King leaders

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal authorities announced charges against dozens of purported members of the Almighty Latin Kings & Queens street gang following “Operation Throne Down,” which was the largest takedown in FBI Boston history.
Those charged, including East Coast and Massachusetts leadership of the gang, will face federal racketeering, drug, and firearms offenses, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced during a Thursday morning news conference.
The four-year investigation resulted in charges against more than 60 members and associates after more than 500 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed 31 search warrants at 24 locations early Thursday morning.
The Eastern Regional of the Latin Kings encompasses local chapters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and various other states from Maryland to Florida.
There are 11 active Latin Kings Chapters operating in Massachusetts: D5K (Boston), Morton Street Bricks (Boston), New Bedford, Springfield, Lynn/Salem, Chelsea, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, Fitchburg, and within the Department of Corrections.
Prosecutors allege the criminal activity in the Eastern Region is led by Michael Cecchetelli, a.k.a. “King Merlin”, 40, of Springfield, who holds the title of Supreme East Coast Regional Overseer. He is alleged to be the conduit between the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago and the eastern region.
The investigation allegedly revealed that the Latin Kings trafficked drugs, conspired to murder more than 10 victims, and committed violent crimes including numerous incidents of robbery, shootings, stabbings, and witness intimidation.
Charged were:
Michael Cecchetelli, a.k.a. King Merlin
Esther Ortiz, a.k.a. Queen India, of Meriden, Connecticut
Hector Manuel Vega, a.k.a. King Demon, Britain Connecticut
Jorge Rodriguez, a.k.a. King G
Michael Marrero, King Clumsy
Francisco Lopez, a.k.a. King Cisco, of Chelsea, Massachusetts
Gregory Peguero-Colon a.k.a. King Trece, of Springfield, Massachusetts
Juan Liberato, a.k.a. King Prodigy, of Haverhill, Massachusetts
Angel Roldan, a.k.a. King Big-A and Nelty, of Lowell, Massachusetts
Frutuoso Barros, a.k.a. King Fruity
Sandra Correa, a.k.a. Queen Dream, of Peabody, Massachusetts
Shaun Harrison, a.k.a. Rev
Vincent Dzierwinski, a.k.a. King Vice
Wilson Peguero, a.k.a. King Dubb, of Dorchester, Massachusetts
Alexis Peguero, a.k.a. King Lexi/Looney, of Dorchester, Massachusetts
Matthew Palacios, a.k.a. King Nene
Steven Familia-Valez, a.k.a. King Haze, of Mattapan, Massachusetts
Dante Lara, a.k.a. King Nasty, of Providence, Rhode Island
Robert Lara, a.k.a. King Rizz, of Chelsea, Massachusetts
Angel Abymael Ortiz, a.k.a. King Abby, of Randolph, Massachusetts
Angel Rodriguez, a.k.a. King Ace, Dorchester, Massachusetts
Alexis Velasquez, a.k.a. King Booboo, of Dorchester, Massachusetts
Angel Calderon, a.k.a. King Bam,
Oscar Pena, a.k.a. King O-Block
Jose Rodriguez, a.k.a. King Strutter, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Orlando Santiago-Torres, a.k.a. King Landi
Robert Avitabile, a.k.a. Bobby
Taliyah Barboza, a.k.a. Queen Taliyah, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Josue Carrasquillo, a.k.a. King Playboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts
Michael Cotto, a.k.a. King Gordo, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Juan Figueroa, a.k.a. King Pun, of Dorchester, Massachusetts
Issac Felix-Rivera, a.k.a. King Izzy
Kevin Guadalupe, a.k.a. King Milly, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Shelton Johnson, a.k.a. King Shells, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Tyson Jorge, a.k.a. King Music
Emanuel Lopez-Velez, a.k.a. King Manny
Luis Mendez, a.k.a. King Primo
Raekwan Paris, a.k.a. King D-Bo
Jayco Reyes-Smith, a.k.a. King Javy
Luis Santiago, a.k.a. King Tiny
Roberto Vargas, a.k.a. King Royalty
Jose Vasquez, a.k.a. King Fearless
Natanel Velazquez, a.k.a. King Nael, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Israel Rodriguez, a.k.a. King Imperial, of Lynn, Massachusetts
Alfred Nieves, a.k.a. King Alfy, of Lowell, Massachusetts
Marlon Rivera, a.k.a. King Plato
Ines Lugo, a.k.a. Queen China, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Jeremia Medina, a.k.a. King Sweepy, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Bienvenido Nunez, a.k.a. King Apache, of Enfield, Connecticut
Tamairy Ruiz, a.k.a. Queen Tanairy, of New Bedford, Massachusetts
Xavier Valentin-Soto, a.k.a. King X
Joel Francisco, a.k.a. King Casper
Eric Thomas, a.k.a. King E
Alvin Mojica, a.k.a. King Humble
Sophia Velasquez, a.k.a. Queen Sophia
Dairon Rivera, a.k.a. King Mafia
Hector Adorno, a.k.a. King Gordo
Jesus Diaz, a.k.a. King Kiko
Henry Caribe, a.k.a. King 40cal
Jonathan Cassiano, a.k.a. King Legend
Antonio Goodson
Derek Southworth
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)