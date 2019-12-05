‘Operation Throne Down’ results in federal charges against dozens of Latin Kings leaders

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal authorities announced charges against dozens of purported members of the Almighty Latin Kings & Queens street gang following “Operation Throne Down,” which was the largest takedown in FBI Boston history.

Those charged, including East Coast and Massachusetts leadership of the gang, will face federal racketeering, drug, and firearms offenses, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced during a Thursday morning news conference.

The four-year investigation resulted in charges against more than 60 members and associates after more than 500 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed 31 search warrants at 24 locations early Thursday morning.

The Eastern Regional of the Latin Kings encompasses local chapters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and various other states from Maryland to Florida.

There are 11 active Latin Kings Chapters operating in Massachusetts: D5K (Boston), Morton Street Bricks (Boston), New Bedford, Springfield, Lynn/Salem, Chelsea, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, Fitchburg, and within the Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors allege the criminal activity in the Eastern Region is led by Michael Cecchetelli, a.k.a. “King Merlin”, 40, of Springfield, who holds the title of Supreme East Coast Regional Overseer. He is alleged to be the conduit between the Latin Kings national leadership in Chicago and the eastern region.

The investigation allegedly revealed that the Latin Kings trafficked drugs, conspired to murder more than 10 victims, and committed violent crimes including numerous incidents of robbery, shootings, stabbings, and witness intimidation.

Charged were:

Michael Cecchetelli, a.k.a. King Merlin

Esther Ortiz, a.k.a. Queen India, of Meriden, Connecticut

Hector Manuel Vega, a.k.a. King Demon, Britain Connecticut

Jorge Rodriguez, a.k.a. King G

Michael Marrero, King Clumsy

Francisco Lopez, a.k.a. King Cisco, of Chelsea, Massachusetts

Gregory Peguero-Colon a.k.a. King Trece, of Springfield, Massachusetts

Juan Liberato, a.k.a. King Prodigy, of Haverhill, Massachusetts

Angel Roldan, a.k.a. King Big-A and Nelty, of Lowell, Massachusetts

Frutuoso Barros, a.k.a. King Fruity

Sandra Correa, a.k.a. Queen Dream, of Peabody, Massachusetts

Shaun Harrison, a.k.a. Rev

Vincent Dzierwinski, a.k.a. King Vice

Wilson Peguero, a.k.a. King Dubb, of Dorchester, Massachusetts

Alexis Peguero, a.k.a. King Lexi/Looney, of Dorchester, Massachusetts

Matthew Palacios, a.k.a. King Nene

Steven Familia-Valez, a.k.a. King Haze, of Mattapan, Massachusetts

Dante Lara, a.k.a. King Nasty, of Providence, Rhode Island

Robert Lara, a.k.a. King Rizz, of Chelsea, Massachusetts

Angel Abymael Ortiz, a.k.a. King Abby, of Randolph, Massachusetts

Angel Rodriguez, a.k.a. King Ace, Dorchester, Massachusetts

Alexis Velasquez, a.k.a. King Booboo, of Dorchester, Massachusetts

Angel Calderon, a.k.a. King Bam,

Oscar Pena, a.k.a. King O-Block

Jose Rodriguez, a.k.a. King Strutter, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Orlando Santiago-Torres, a.k.a. King Landi

Robert Avitabile, a.k.a. Bobby

Taliyah Barboza, a.k.a. Queen Taliyah, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Josue Carrasquillo, a.k.a. King Playboy, of Springfield, Massachusetts

Michael Cotto, a.k.a. King Gordo, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Juan Figueroa, a.k.a. King Pun, of Dorchester, Massachusetts

Issac Felix-Rivera, a.k.a. King Izzy

Kevin Guadalupe, a.k.a. King Milly, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Shelton Johnson, a.k.a. King Shells, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Tyson Jorge, a.k.a. King Music

Emanuel Lopez-Velez, a.k.a. King Manny

Luis Mendez, a.k.a. King Primo

Raekwan Paris, a.k.a. King D-Bo

Jayco Reyes-Smith, a.k.a. King Javy

Luis Santiago, a.k.a. King Tiny

Roberto Vargas, a.k.a. King Royalty

Jose Vasquez, a.k.a. King Fearless

Natanel Velazquez, a.k.a. King Nael, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Israel Rodriguez, a.k.a. King Imperial, of Lynn, Massachusetts

Alfred Nieves, a.k.a. King Alfy, of Lowell, Massachusetts

Marlon Rivera, a.k.a. King Plato

Ines Lugo, a.k.a. Queen China, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Jeremia Medina, a.k.a. King Sweepy, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Bienvenido Nunez, a.k.a. King Apache, of Enfield, Connecticut

Tamairy Ruiz, a.k.a. Queen Tanairy, of New Bedford, Massachusetts

Xavier Valentin-Soto, a.k.a. King X

Joel Francisco, a.k.a. King Casper

Eric Thomas, a.k.a. King E

Alvin Mojica, a.k.a. King Humble

Sophia Velasquez, a.k.a. Queen Sophia

Dairon Rivera, a.k.a. King Mafia

Hector Adorno, a.k.a. King Gordo

Jesus Diaz, a.k.a. King Kiko

Henry Caribe, a.k.a. King 40cal

Jonathan Cassiano, a.k.a. King Legend

Antonio Goodson

Derek Southworth

FBI says east coast leader of Latin Kings, Michael Cecchetelli has blood ties to Genovese crime family and ran the gang like La Cosa Nostra pic.twitter.com/aaCa56UYB4 — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) December 5, 2019

Using tools like RICO, US Attorney Lelling says this operation took down the east coast leadership of the Latin Kings pic.twitter.com/tBE0I3Oi4r — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) December 5, 2019

Some of the weapons seized from Latin Kings gang members as part of Operation Throne Down, according to US Attorney’s office. pic.twitter.com/UgLyX6aAWn — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) December 5, 2019

#BREAKING: Dozens of #LatinKings members & associates, including East Coast and Massachusetts leadership, have been charged w/ federal racketeering, drug and firearms offenses. @DMAnews1 to host press conference at 11am today w/ @FBIBoston & @MACorrections. Details to follow. — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) December 5, 2019

'Operation Throne Down,' a 5-year investigation by #FBI Boston's North Shore Gang Task Force & @MACorrections culminated today with racketeering & drug trafficking charges against dozens of leaders & members of the Almighty Latin Kings & Queens.11 a.m. press conference @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) December 5, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

