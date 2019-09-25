‘Operation Washout’ nets more than 30 arrests in Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 30 individuals, including a number of alleged gang members who were wanted for violent crimes in Massachusetts, are now behind bars following a month-long crackdown led by U.S. Marshals.

“Operation Washout” focused on violent offenders and gang members wanted for narcotics trafficking and other violent crimes in and around Holyoke, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The operation, which commenced on Aug. 30, resulted in the arrest of individuals who were wanted on narcotics trafficking, rape, kidnapping, firearms possession, and aggravated assault charges.

“Operation Washout was a targeted enforcement initiative by the U.S. Marshals Service to address violent crime, including guns, narcotics, and gang violence in the City of Holyoke,” said United States Marshal John Gibbons. “The operation was the culmination of four weeks of hard work and dedication to root out dangerous violent criminals and fugitives and bring them to justice.”

The men and women arrested in the operation have since been charged by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, in addition to other surrounding counties.

The names of those who were arrested have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)