Operator flees after crashing excavator into ditch in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An excavator overturned in Brockton Tuesday evening.

Fire officials responding to the scene near the intersection of Nilson and Laureston found the construction equipment on its side in a large ditch and the operator nowhere to be found, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.

Brockton Fire is at Nilson and Laureston for an overturned excavator. Operator fled. No fuel leak. Companies returning shortly. pic.twitter.com/6SJ0WvwEuK — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) January 12, 2021

