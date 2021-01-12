Operator flees after crashing excavator into ditch in Brockton

Credit: Brockton Fire Dept.

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An excavator overturned in Brockton Tuesday evening.

Fire officials responding to the scene near the intersection of Nilson and Laureston found the construction equipment on its side in a large ditch and the operator nowhere to be found, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

