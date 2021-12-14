BOSTON (WHDH) - The operator of an excavator was left trapped in their cab after the piece of construction equipment toppled a utility pole in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Boston fire officials say the excavator tore down power lines on Ericsson Street in the city’s Dorchester section.

The operator was temporarily stuck in the excavator’s cab but there were no reported injuries.

Emergency responders had to wait for Eversource crews to shut off power in the area before they could free the operator.

No additional details were immediately available.

An excavator took down the power lines on Ericsson St in Dorchester. The driver is stuck in the cab, not injured.Companies are waiting on ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ to shut off the power. ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ and ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ on scene . pic.twitter.com/8MqXglYJlW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 14, 2021

