This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts increased slightly in the first nine months of 2020 compared to last year, officials said.

There have been 1,517 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths so far this year, an estimated 33 more deaths than in the first nine months of 2019, the Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The estimated uptick coincides with the COVID-19 pandemic, which led the Commonwealth to enact overdose prevention efforts, such as expanding telehealth services, reducing barriers to treatment, expanding naloxone distribution, and receiving federal approval to permit license treatment programs to provide take-home doses of medications for opioid use disorder.

“As we battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to continuing our work to address the opioid crisis and support our residents,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “We recognize that the stress, anxiety and social isolation brought on by COVID-19 can be especially hard on those dealing with substance use disorder and we remain focused on serving those in need with our multi-pronged strategy to overdose prevention treatments, services, and supports.”

In response to reports of increases in opioid-related overdose deaths that may be tied to isolation and other pandemic-related factors, DPH says they distributed more than 75,000 naloxone kits from March through September to opioid treatment programs, community health centers, hospital emergency departments, and houses of correction.

Naloxone kits provided to people recently released from incarceration include information on medications to treat opioid addiction and other critical community resources.

DPH received a two-year $113.9 million federal grant in August to continue its aggressive response to the opioid epidemic by increasing access to all FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder, reducing unmet treatment need, and reducing opioid misuse and overdose through prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery initiatives. This grant includes nearly $57 million a year in federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) through September 2022.

“We continue to aggressively target resources that are critical to responding effectively to the opioid crisis,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. “We will continue these efforts and work with treatment providers to reduce opioid addiction and overdose deaths.”

Fentanyl has been a persistent factor in many of the opioid-related deaths, according to the DPH. In the first half of 2020, the rate of fentanyl present among opioid-related overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available was reportedly 93 percent.

In the first six months of 2020, the rate of heroin or likely heroin present in opioid-related overdose deaths was 16 percent, continuing a downward trend since 2014, the DPH said.

After fentanyl, cocaine reportedly continues to be the next most prevalent drug among opioid-related overdose deaths, present in toxicology reports at a rate of 46 percent in the first half of 2020.

The DPH added that toxicology screens indicate that benzodiazepines, amphetamines, and prescription opioids in opioid-related overdose deaths have remained stable.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)