BOSTON (WHDH) - One Boston Day on Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013.

Organizers have compiled information on the One Boston Day website and created an acts of kindness checklist with various chances to give back.

Here’s a list of individual opportunities to participate:

ONE BOSTON DAY BLOOD DRIVES WITH THE RED CROSS OF MASSACHUSETTS

ONE BOSTON DAY BOOK GIVEAWAY

ONE BOSTON DAY PLATELET/BLOOD DRIVE WITH KRAFT FAMILY BLOOD DONOR CENTER

STEPPING STONES BLOOD DRIVE AND STOP THE BLEED DEMONSTRATIONS ON CITY HALL PLAZA

STEPPING STONES BLOOD DRIVE AND STOP THE BLEED DEMONSTRATIONS AT COPLEY SQUARE PARK

KINDNESS IN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS PARK ON THE BOSTON HARBOR

FRANKLIN PARK COMMUNITY CLEAN UP

RED BULL RUNS POWERED BY MOVESTUDIOS ON THE GREENWAY

FENWAY COMMUNITY CLEANUP WITH THE FENWAY COMMUNITY CENTER

SPARK JOY: BOSTON MARATHON SIGN MAKING PARTY

COMMUNITY PORTRAIT PROJECT WITH MASSART ART MUSEUM

WELCOME TO RED CHAIRS AT CHARLESGATE PARK WITH THE CHARLESGATE ALLIANCE

HONORING MEL KING THROUGH WRITING

