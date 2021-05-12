Opposing teammate uses new EMT skills to help injured Nantucket HS lacrosse player

(WHDH) — A student on the opposing team rushed to help after a Nantucket High School lacrosse player took a knee to the mouth during their game on Monday.

Barnstable’s goalie, Morgan Dardia, just finished her EMT certification course so with the trainer busy on another field, she stepped in at the moment to try to help.

“I just took it upon myself to walk up and see if there was anything I could do to help,” she said.

She was able to stop the bleeding, apply gauze and get the girl cleaned up and off the field.

Thanks to Morgan’s quick actions, the Nantucket player is recovering.

Morgan said that being able to use her new skills in the real world helped confirm that helping people is what she really wants to do.

“It was just cool being able to do it right then and there in a setting I didn’t even know I could help,” she said.

Morgan is now preparing for her national written exam as well.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)