Oprah to attend UMass Lowell speaker series in November

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Oprah Winfrey will speak at UMass Lowell in November as part of the school’s Chancellor’s Speaker Series.

The series intends to bring, “individuals at the top of their respective fields to speak to students and the community while raising funds for student scholarships,” according to a press release.

Chancellor Jacquie Moloney will moderate a conversation with the global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the UMass Lowell community and the public to hear from one of the most renowned and admired public figures of our time,” Moloney said. “It is also fitting that as one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, Oprah’s visit will raise funds for scholarships which will benefit students for years to come.”

Tickets will be available to students and faculty first, then will go on sale for the public on Oct. 1.

All proceeds from the Nov. 15 event will go toward funding student scholarships.

