WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — An oral surgeon in North Carolina is accused of sexually abusing at least four patients between the ages of 17 and 21 while they were under anesthesia.

Citing a Wilmington police statement, news outlets report 55-year-old Michael Lee Hasson was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual battery and one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Hasson works at Wilmington Oral Surgery. Police say he’s accused of sexually abusing his patients between 2017 and the present.

His bail was initially set at $1.25 million, but a judge on Friday lowered it to $600,000. Defense attorney Woody White argued the bond for the class C misdemeanor sexual battery charges was excessive because of a lack of evidence.

Prosecutor Connie Jordan said two sexual assault kits were pending. Additional charges are expected.

