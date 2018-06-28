Orange fire crew rescues kitten trapped in tree

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Orange firefighters rescued a kitten Wednesday that became trapped 50 feet up in a tree.

“It was starting to rain, the sun was setting and that’s when someone heard it … a faint meow,” fire officials wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “They looked high and low, and all of a sudden, there it was, more than 50ft up in a tree, the little 9mo old kitten on a branch and wouldn’t come down.”

After “a few moments of sweet talk, coaxing and caressing the kitten,” firefighters using a ladder truck convinced the cat to come down and returned it to its owner at The Farm School.

