Orange house fire blamed on combustible liquid in woodstove

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Orange that injured three firefighters and one resident Sunday is being blamed on combustible liquid being added to a woodstove, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at 60 North Main St. found a single-family home in flames.

In a joint statement, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Orange Fire Chief James Young said it was sparked by combustible liquid in the woodstove.

The home was deemed a total loss.

In a statement, Young said, “The conditions were very tough for firefighters. Sub-zero temperatures led to dangerous icy conditions and several firefighters fell on the ice. We wish everyone a speedy recovery.”

Ostroskey said, “It’s important to know how to use a wood stove safely and one important point is never to add a flammable or combustible liquid to a woodstove. They are not designed to hold the rapid expansion of the vapors.”

 

