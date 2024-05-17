BOSTON (WHDH) - The next wave of T repairs begins Friday night, this time on the Orange Line.

Service will be suspended from Oak Grove to North Station starting Friday at 8:30 p.m. and lasting through the weekend.

Service will then be suspended every night next week from 8:30 p.m. onward.

There will also be a complete suspension between Back Bay and Wellington from May 28 to June 6.

