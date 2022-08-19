BOSTON (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shutdown now in effect until September 19, many commuters took their last ride Friday night.

“This line was convenient for me got me straight there, so now I have to get on two buses and a shuttle,” said one rider.

A fleet of shuttle buses is now taking to the streets, likely to factor into major traffic congestion officials have been briefing the public on for weeks.

“This traffic will be evident on interstate secondary roadways, especially between the North Shore and Boston and on roadways directly adjacent to the Orange and Green Line shuttle bus diversion routes,” said MassDOT State Highway administrator Jon Gulliver.

“We did not make this decision lightly and we know this closure will be disruptive,” said Steve Poftak.

Traffic is expected to be especially bad at:

Charles Circle

Leverett Circle

Sullivan Square

The Fellsway & Mystic Valley Parkway

I-93

Route 1

MBTA leaders reiterated on Friday why such an extensive shutdown was needed, after the Orange Line experienced a string of high-profile breakdowns that highlighted a need for repairs, including when an Orange Line train caught fire in July.

“We’ll be able to accomplish over five years worth of projects during these 30 days including work on important safety initiatives and work that will alleviate at least six slow zones,” said Poftak

MBTA and city officials are encouraging passengers to utilize the commuter rail, Green Line, Silver Line, and bikes when possible.

“This is just a huge crush,” said Tameka Sanford. “But we are tough, and we will make it work.”

