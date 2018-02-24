Orange Line northbound delays after rain gutter fell on train at Back Bay Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Orange Line northbound is experiencing severe delays due to an issue at Back Bay Station involving a drain pipe according to the MBTA.

#MBTA #OrangeLine Update. Work crews have removed a fallen drain pipe at Back Bay station, and are performing a station inspection prior to the resumption of service. Bus Shuttles continue to replace service between Jackson Square and Back Bay. pic.twitter.com/K9d5VwyGNz — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2018

MassDot said the train was stopped when a rain gutter fell on top of one of the train cars. Inspectors are on scene to make sure other portions of the gutter are secure according to MassDot officials.

Bus shuttles are now replacing service between Jackson Square and Back Bay Station.

#MBTA #OrangeLine: Bus Shuttles replacing service between Jackson Square and Back Bay Due to a station problem at Back Bay. Service is operating between Oak Grove – Back Bay and Forest Hills — Jackson Square. pic.twitter.com/HzrCWjn2wu — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2018

No injuries were reported.

The MBTA and MassDot have not released any other information at this time.

This is a developing story.

