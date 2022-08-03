SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - T riders expressed exasperation after news broke that the Orange Line would shut down for repairs for a month, with shuttle buses taking its place.

“It’s ridiculous,” said rider Joe McDonough.

The news left passengers wondering why this work wasn’t taken care of during the pandemic, when fewer riders were on board.

“Do you think about the riders for this?” another rider said. “We’re throwing good money to something bad, and my question to them is: who’s lining their pocket? How about giving me some? I could use the money. If you can’t get it fixed, come on.”

McDonough urged the T to take a “top-down” approach to fixing the T. “Look at management,” he said. “I don’t want like a two-year consulting study. Let’s fix it now. We’ve been talking about this way too long.”

The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August 19 through September 18, with service resuming on Monday, September 19.

MBTA officials ordered the shutdown amid several Orange Line incidents, including a smoking train that hundreds of passengers evacuated out of the car’s window. The MBTA blamed the incident on a loose piece of metal.

